Georgian judokas win nine medals at European Cup

3 Mar. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian athletes won four gold, two silver and three bronze medals at the European Cup held in Spain.

According to reports, the Georgian team came in second in the overall team standings.

The Georgian team's performance in the 90 kg weight category was particularly successful, with the athletes securing four medals.

Georgia has long-standing judo traditions. The country's team is among the best in Europe. At the Tokyo Olympics, Georgian judokas won four medals - one gold, one silver and two bronze.