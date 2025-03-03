Georgian parliament committee supports return of article on high treason

3 Mar. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to Georgian media, the Committee on Legal Affairs of the Georgian parliament expressed support for the return of the article on high treason to the Criminal Code.

If adopted by the parliament, the bill would reclassify several existing offences - such as espionage, work for foreign intelligence, disclosure of state secrets - as high treason. Both citizens of Georgia and foreigners would be subject to prosecution under this law. The bill does not introduce a separate punishment for high treason.

Let us remind you that the high treason article was part of Georgia's Criminal Code until 2007. At the time, it did not have its own legal force, which was one of the reasons for its removal.