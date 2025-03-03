Epidemic threshold for acute respiratory infections exceeds by over 120% in Karachay-Cherkessia Republic

3 Mar. 22:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The epidemiological threshold for acute respiratory viral infections and influenza has been exceeded by 121% in Karachay-Cherkessia, the Rospotrebnadzor Administration for the Karachay-Cherkessia Republic reports.

Over the past week, about 2,200 of acute respiratory viral infections have been recorded in the republic.

The Rospotrebnadzor Administration drew attention to the fact that the infection rate among children aged 3 to 6 years old exceeds the threshold by 104%, while among adults over 15 years old the excess reaches 182%.