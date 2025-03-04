Turkish inflation dips to nearly 40%

4 Mar. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The annual inflation rate in Türkiye slowed for a ninth consecutive month in February, falling below 40% for the first time since June 2023, with monthly prices also advancing less than anticipated, official data showed.

Consumer prices rose by 39.05% last month, down from 42.1% in January, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) reported.

Inflation came in below expectations and has been sustaining a downtrend since it peaked at around 75% in May last year.

Annual core inflation, which excludes volatile items such as energy and food, fell to a 37-month low of 40.21%. On a monthly basis, the core gauge increased 1.80%, significantly lower than the 5.59% hike recorded in January.