Iranian film wins Oscar 2025 in U.S.

4 Mar. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian film “In the Shadow of Cypress” has won the 2025 Oscar for Best Animated Short Film.

The 20-minute short film made by Iranian directors Hossein Molayemi and Shirin Sohani won the award during the Oscar ceremony in Los Angeles.

In the Shadow of Cypress uses geometric 2D animation to chronicle the relationship between a father and daughter as the former suffers from PTSD, Mehr reported.

It delves into the kind of mental and physical challenges the captain and his daughter face while living at sea, isolated from the world.