Abkhazian CEC sums up presidential elections results

4 Mar. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Badra Gunba, who was elected president of Abkhazia in the second round, won 54,954 votes, according to the final results approved by the Central Election Commission.

"Based on the results of the re-run voting in the election of the president of Abkhazia, the Central Election Commission decided: to consider Badra Gunba as the elected president of Abkhazia," the report reads.

According to the commission, 143,651 individuals were included in the voter lists, 100,412 of them took part in the voting and the turnout was 69.90%. 41,708 voters, or 41.54%, supported Ardzinba, while 54,954 voters, or 54.73%, backed Gunba.