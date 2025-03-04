Russia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan unite in oil and gas sector

4 Mar. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received today General Director of Russia’s Tatneft Nail Maganov, Chairman of the Management Board of Kazakhstan’s KazMunayGas Askhat Khassenov and Chairman of the Board of Uzbekistan’s Uzbekneftegaz Bakhodirjon Sidikov.

The head of state noted that a new stage of multilateral cooperation has begun today, emphasizing that preparations for this have been successfully carried out. Hailing the already established close production relations between the oil companies of Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, Ilham Aliyev noted that several projects have been implemented in a bilateral format and stressed the importance of combining efforts in this regard.

The president highlighted the significance of quadrilateral cooperation in joint production and fulfilling orders for friendly countries.

During the meeting, discussions focused on the prospects of the newly established cooperation format, with optimism expressed that it would further expand economic ties between the countries.

The sides emphasized that within this framework, companies plan to collaborate on emergency mitigation and joint response teams, optimize work in digital technologies and software solutions, streamline joint procurement processes, and support the development of various industrial sectors.

It was also noted that this new cooperation format remains open for other foreign companies to join.