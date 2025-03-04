U.S. suspends military aid to Ukraine

4 Mar. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump ordered a pause to all military aid to Ukraine, the official said, adding the U.S. is pausing and reviewing its aid to ensure it is contributing to a solution.

"The order will remain in effect until Trump determines that Ukraine has demonstrated a commitment to peace negotiations with Russia," Fox News reported.

A White House official has confirmed the suspension of military aid to Ukraine.

"President Trump has been clear that he is focused on peace. We need our partners to be committed to that goal as well. We are pausing and reviewing our aid to ensure that it is contributing to a solution," the official said.

The order applies to all U.S. military equipment not currently in Ukraine, including weapons in transit on aircraft and ships or waiting in transit areas in Poland, Bloomberg reported.