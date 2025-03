4 Mar. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze will pay an official visit to Uzbekistan on March 4-5, the Uzbek government reported.

Bilateral meetings, as well as a meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission, are planned as part of the visit, Trend reported.

In addition, the Georgian delegation will visit industrial enterprises and take part in a number of other events.