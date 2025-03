4 Mar. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto is going to meet U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington today, the Hungarian government spokesperson Zoltan Kovacs said.

The spokesperson added that the talks, which begin at 16:00 GMT (19:00 Moscow time), are going to focus on on key bilateral and global issues.

Earlier, Peter Szijjarto said the main topic of the ongoing consultations between the U.S. and Hungary is the establishment of peace in Ukraine.