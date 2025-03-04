Head of Azerbaijani parliamentary committee to visit St. Petersburg

4 Mar. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azer Amiraslanov, the chairman of the Azerbaijani parliamentary committee on economic policy, industry and entrepreneurship, will visit Russia.

According to the press service of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan, the head of the committee will visit St. Petersburg on March 5.

It is noted that Amiraslanov will participate in a meeting of the standing commission of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly on economy and finance.

The press service reported that the event will discuss draft special parts of the model Tax Code for the CIS member states.

It is also planned to touch upon issues related to the model bills "On strategic planning", "On standardization","On licensing".

In addition, the meeting participants will consider a number of organizational issues.