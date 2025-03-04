Driver dies after car fell into river in Tbilisi

4 Mar. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

A man driving a car that fell into the Kura River died in Tbilisi, according to local media.

The tragedy occurred in the center of the Georgian capital.

According to preliminary reports, the driver of the vehicle lost control of the car, crashed into the bridge fence, and then both the driver and the car fell into the river.

Rescuers pulled the car out of the water three hours later, "Sputnik Georgia" reports.

The full details of the accident has not yet been established. A criminal case has been opened in connection with the event.