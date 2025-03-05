Caspian sea water level decline hampers ferry transport capacity

5 Mar. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The decline in water level in the Caspian Sea affects cargo transportation, Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company CJSC Tariyel Mirzayev said.

“In recent years, there has been a decrease in water depth in the ports and channels of the Caspian Sea, which does not allow ferries to operate at full capacity,” Mirzayev said.

According to him, due to the reduction of water depth in Kazakhstan's Kuryk port, the capacity of Ro-Pax ferries between Baku port and this port has decreased.

The deputy chairman also noted that a similar situation has developed in the port of Turkmenbashi, where water depth reduction led to a reduction in the capacity of Ro-Pax ferries on the route Baku - Turkmenbashi. In this direction, the transportation of railway tank cars decreased by 37%, and the number of transported cars - by 19%.