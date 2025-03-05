Moscow, Baku, Astana and Tashkent form energy quartet

5 Mar. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas, Russia's Tatneft, and Uzbekistan's Uzbekneftegaz have signed several memoranda of cooperation today in Baku.

The agreements were signed during the "Digitalization, Industrial Safety, and Procurement in the Energy Sector" conference.

"The documents outline the exchange of expertise in developing and implementing digital solutions, as well as measures to prevent and mitigate the impact of man-made emergencies," KazMunayGas said.

The partnership focuses on advancing digital technologies and industrial safety.

The parties also discussed the introduction of innovative technologies, improving production safety, strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation, and ensuring the sustainable development of the oil and gas sector.

Earlier, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with representatives of this area from Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. The head of state noted that a new stage of multilateral cooperation has begun, with preparatory work already completed. He added the companies have already established close production ties and are implementing several bilateral projects, highlighting the importance of consolidating efforts.

This format involves collaboration between the companies in emergency response and the creation of joint response teams, the optimization of work in digital technologies and software, organizing joint procurement and developing various industrial sectors.

It was also noted that this new cooperation format is open for other foreign companies to join.