Iran's Charge d'Affaires summoned to Turkish Foreign Ministry

5 Mar. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has invited chargé d'affaires of the Iranian Embassy over recent anti-Türkiye remarks by some Iranian officials, the spokesman of the Turkish ministry said.

Spokesman of the Turkish Foreign Ministry Öncü Keçeli informed that the Iranian diplomat was invited to the ministry about the claims raised by some Iranian officials.

Recalling that Türkiye and Iran are in constant dialogue, the spokesman said the meeting did cover bilateral issues as well as some criticisms by some Iranian officials on Türkiye. He said a dossier that lists these public criticisms has already been handed to the Iranian officials.

"Recently, Iranian officials have been raising their criticism of Türkiye more publicly. A file on this issue was prepared by our country's ministry, which we previously sent to the relevant officials," Keçeli said.

According to him, foreign policy matters should not be instrumentalized for domestic politics,

“In this frame, we prefer to convey our critical message directly to our interlocutors,” Keçeli said.

Ankara’s move came days after the Iranian Foreign Ministry invited Turkish Ambassador to Iran Hicabi Kırlangıç to express Tehran’s disturbance over the Turkish Foreign Minister’s statements on Iran’s regional policies.