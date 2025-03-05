Hamas welcomes Gaza reconstruction plan

5 Mar. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Hamas welcomed a reconstruction plan for the Gaza Strip that was adopted at an emergency Arab summit in Cairo.

Hamas emphasized the need to implement the reconstruction plan, ensure the urgent delivery of aid, and work to solidify the ceasefire and ensure that its terms are followed as agreed.

Hamas urged all measures to ensure the reconstruction plan’s success.

Egypt’s plan for Gaza’s reconstruction is the Arab response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal to relocate the Gaza Strip’s inhabitants.

One of the key elements of the Arab plan for Gaza’s reconstruction is an initial phase lasting six months, followed by a two-year period, with a firm rejection of any attempts to displace Palestinians from their land. The third phase is the “Second Reconstruction Phase,” which is estimated to last two and a half years.

The plan includes the formation of a Gaza administration committee to run the enclave for the six-month transitional period. This committee will be independent and composed of non-partisan “technocrats” operating under the umbrella of the Palestinian government.