Türkiye to build $1.3 blb fertilizer plant in Kazakhstan

5 Mar. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakhstan will finalize an investment agreement with Türkiye's ESTA Construction for the construction of a $1.35 billion fertilizer plant.

An urea and ammonia production facility will be established near the Kurik seaport in the Mangistau region.

The plant will have an annual production capacity of 700,000 tons of urea and 42,000 tons of ammonia, which will help reduce dependency on fertilizer imports and support the agricultural sector.

The project is expected to create 400 permanent jobs and involve up to 3,000 workers during construction.