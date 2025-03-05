Novorossiysk hotels 85% booked on eve of March 8

5 Mar. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Olga Andronova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The occupancy rate of Novorossiysk hotels reached 85% for the holiday weekend of March 8. In the suburbs, the occupancy rate reached 100%.

“Over a hundred accommodation facilities (from glampings to 5-star hotels) will be ready to welcome guests in March. Within the city, the occupancy rate of hotels is 40-85%, depending on the “star rating” of the facility, the distance from the city center and the special offers in effect during the holidays,”

- the Novorossiysk administration informed.

According to the report, the occupancy rate of hotels in the suburbs reached 100% on March 8: Fedotovka, Semigorsk and Abrau-Dyurso are completely booked.