Iran, Russia agree on provision of aviation services

5 Mar. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Russian and Iranian aviation departments recognize the standards for air transportation adopted in both countries, and will provide technical and engineering services for the repair of aircraft and other related structures.

Deputy Minister of Urban Development and Roads and head of the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran Hossein Pourfarzaneh met with the head of the Federal Air Transport Agency of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Yadrov, during his trip to Moscow. The parties signed an agreement, which provides for cooperation in the field of civil aviation.

According to the signed document, the parties, recognizing each other's aviation standards, will create conditions for the provision of technical and engineering services to aircraft of Iranian airlines in Russia and Russian airlines in Iran.