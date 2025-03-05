All Karachay-Cherkessia residents to get access to wireless Internet by 2030

5 Mar. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

All residents of the Karachay-Cherkessia Republic will be able to use the Internet by 2030. Today, there is no wireless Internet in 5 settlements of the republic.

All residents of Karachay-Cherkessia will be able to use the Internet within the next few years, the head of the regional Ministry of Digital Development, Valery Medovy, said.

According to him, the work will be carried out within the framework of the project entitled “Elimination of Digital Inequality”.

The minister added that at the moment, only five settlements are without the full-fledged access to the Internet. Medovy emphasized that his department is working on resolving this issue.