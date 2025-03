6 Mar. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakhstan's Qazaq Air is introducing extra flights in honor of the spring holiday Nauryz to meet high passenger demand.

From March 16 through March 23, 2025, ten additional flights will be performed on the following routes:

Astana - Shymkent: 4 additional flights;

Astana - Almaty: 2 additional flights;

Astana - Turkestan: 4 additional flights.

Moreover, the airline is launching a new route from Astana to Samarkand starting May 1, 2025.