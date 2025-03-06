Alexander Darchiev appointed as ambassador to U.S.

6 Mar. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Alexander Darchiev has been appointed as Russia's ambassador to the United States.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on the matter.

"[I hereby decree] to appoint Alexander Nikitich Darchiev as the Russian Federation’s extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador to the United States of America and the permanent observer of the Russian Federation at the Organization of American States in Washington," the decree, published on the official portal of legal information, reads.

An agreement to ensure the promptest appointment of Russian and U.S. ambassadors was reached at the Russia-U.S. talks in Saudi Arabia on February 18.