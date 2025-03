6 Mar. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A fire broke out in an open area on the border with Armenia in the Heydarabad settlement of the Sadarak region of Nakhchivan, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to the ministry, the district's fire protection unit forces were immediately deployed to the scene.

The fire was extinguished in the shortest possible time, preventing its extension.

As a result of the fire, approximately 7 hectares of dry grass and reeds burned.