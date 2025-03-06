Herd of horses stops train in Atyrau region of Kazakhstan

6 Mar. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

In the Atyrau region of Kazakhstan, train traffic was temporarily stopped due to horses that walked onto the railroad tracks, the press service of Kazakhstan Railways reported.

It is reported that the driver was had to stop the train on the Sagiz-Makat section. The fearless animals, not paying attention to the train, calmly crossed the tracks. The driver had to apply emergency braking.

Railway workers arrived at the scene to drive the herd away from the tracks. The train then resumed its journey.

As a result of the incident, train traffic on the section was disrupted, some trains arrived with a delay.