Exhibition "Inspired by the Carpet" opens in pavilion of State Museum of Oriental Art at VDNKh

The exhibition "Inspired by the Carpet", dedicated to Dagestani carpet art, has opened in pavilion 13 of the Museum of the East at VDNKh in Moscow.

The exhibition features more than a hundred carpets, paintings and decorative and applied art objects from the collections of the Dagestan Museum of Fine Arts named after P.S. Gamzatova, the National Museum of Dagestan named after A. Takho-Godi,as well as private collections.

The visitors will see unique carpets from the early 20th century, as well as rugs, kilims and sumakhs made by different peoples of Dagestan.

The exhibition also includes works by artists from the early 20th century created in Dagestan, namely Grigory Gagarin, Evgeny Lanceray, Khalil Musev, and Dimitry Fedorov. Works by Soviet artists (Salavat Salavatov, Vasily Gorchakov, Omar Omarov, Yuri Kirichenko, Klara Vlasova) and contemporary artists will also be showcased.

The exhibition will also feature contemporary art from Dagestan on the theme of carpet weaving, including "carpet" bags and travel bags, as well as jewelry.

The exhibition will open on March 7 and run until June 29.