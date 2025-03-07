Culprit of dormitory fire sent to prison in Kazakhstan

7 Mar. 14:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

A court in Astana has issued a verdict in the case of a dormitory fire that claimed the lives of three people. The owner of the premises sentenced to prison, according to the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic.

The case was initiated under the article on violation of fire safety rules, which resulted in the death of people. The investigation revealed that the owner had been renting out residential premises without the necessary documentation. In addition to this, fire safety measures had not been implemented in the dormitory.

It is reported that the culprit received five years in prison, the sentence has not yet entered into legal force.