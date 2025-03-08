Iran’s Astara ADY terminalsto be completed by year-end

8 Mar. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The final construction work at the terminals of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) in the Iranian city of Astara will be completed by the end of the year.

Thanks to the terminals built and commissioned by ADY in Azerbaijan and Iran, the cargo base has been increasing every year.

As a result, the terminal's capacity will be increased to 4 mln tons, which will allow to attract cargo from Europe, Russia, and southern directions within the framework of the North-South corridor.

The North-South International Transport Corridor is a 7,200 km long multimodal transport corridor connecting India and Russia.