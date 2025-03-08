International Women's Day 2025 is here

8 Mar. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

International Women's Day is celebrated annually on March 8. In many countries this holiday is a non-working day. The presidents of Russia, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan congratulated women on the spring holiday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Russia’s women on International Women’s Day, pointing out that much in life depends on their creative energy, love, and utmost responsibility.

"Dear women, we know that so much in life depends on you, on your talents, creative energy, love, and utmost responsibility with which you undertake any job. Once again, we are in awe of your beauty, kindness and grace," the statement reads.

According to him, "today, words of love, gratitude and respect are heard everywhere" as men express their appreciation to women for their contributions "both at home and in the workplace, where they often take on complex professional challenges."

"You truly do it all: taking care of children and scoring outstanding achievements in various fields, embodying both strength and grace, courage and tenderness, and winning us over again and again with your beauty and charm," Putin said.

He wished success, health, well-being, and all the best to Russian women.

"May you always find happiness alongside those you hold dear. Happy International Women’s Day!" Putin concluded.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has shared a post on his social network accounts on the occasion of International Women's Day.

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva also congratulated women.

"Dear women! I wish you good health, boundless love, joyful days, and happiness!" the statement reads.

President of Kazakhstan Kasym-Jomart Tokayev has congratulated Kazakh women on International Women's Day.

"Dear women! From the bottom of my heart, I congratulate you on the International Women's Day, on this bright spring holiday, which has become a symbol of beauty and tenderness! Since ancient times our people have been honoring mothers and extolling the role of women," Tokayev said.