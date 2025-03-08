Trump sends letter to Iran’s Supreme Leader

8 Mar. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump sent a letter to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, seeking a new deal with Tehran to restrain its rapidly advancing nuclear program and replace the agreement he withdrew America from during his first term in office.

He said the letter was sent Wednesday and addressed to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader.

"I’ve written them a letter saying, ‘I hope you’re going to negotiate because if we have to go in militarily, it’s going to be a terrible thing'. I would rather negotiate a deal. I’m not sure that everybody agrees with me, but we can make a deal that would be just as good as if you won militarily,” Trump said in the interview. “But the time is happening now. The time is coming up. Something’s going to happen one way or the other. We have to do something because you can’t let them have a nuclear weapon," Trump said.

The U.S. leader offered no details on what, if anything, was specifically offered to Iran in the letter.