Kazakhstan to cut oil transport in March

8 Mar. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakhstan plans to reduce oil exports through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) system by 70% in March, Kazakh Deputy Energy Minister Alibek Zhamauov said.

The country aims to adjust oil production to meet its supply quota under the OPEC agreement.

"A significant portion of our oil exports goes through the CPC. In March, volumes through the CPC will be reduced," Zhamauov said.

The official specified that the reduction would amount to 70 percent of Kazakhstan's usual CPC transport volumes for the month.