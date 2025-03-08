AZAL flights to be launched from Baku to Adana and Mersin

8 Mar. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan’s national carrier AZAL will launch direct flights from Baku to Çukurova International Airport, located between Adana and Mersin, starting June 15.

Flights on this route will operate twice a week - on Thursdays and Sundays - offering passengers a convenient travel option to both Adana and the neighboring city of Mersin, as well as other surrounding regions.

Adana and Mersin are among Türkiye’s major cities and popular destinations for tourists. The region boasts a rich historical heritage, archaeological sites, natural attractions and resort areas, Trend reported.

To purchase flight tickets, please visit the official website www.azal.az, use the airline's mobile app, or approach the ticket offices of AZAL.