8 Mar. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A magnitude 4,6 earthquake hit Armenia today 6 km north-east of Spitak, the Armenian Ministry of Interior reported.

The quake was registered at 09:26 local time on March 8.

The epicenter of the tremor was located 61 km northeast of Gyumri city, at a depth of 10 km.

The quake measured 6-7 on the MSK scale in the epicenter.

It was felt across the country: in the provinces of Lori, Shirak and Tavush at an intensity of 4-6 MSK, and in Kotayk, Gegharkunik and Aragatsotn at 2-4 MSK.