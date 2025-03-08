Armenia comments on damages caused by earthquake

8 Mar. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The strong earthquake that hit northern Armenia this morning caused minor structural damages, spokesperson of the Armenian Ministry of Interior Narek Sargsyan said.

“In Gyumri, according to preliminary information, the outer layer, some 2 square meters, of the double layered wall of an old [unfit for residence] building collapsed,” Narek Sargsyan said.

According to him, two stones broke off the 5h storey of a building in Artik, and rescuers removed two other split pieces of stone.