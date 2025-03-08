Leyla Aliyeva participates in March 8 bike ride in Baku

8 Mar. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: AZERTAC

Baku celebrated International Women's Day in a sporty manner: cycling enthusiasts gathered for a bike ride from Azneft to the Marine Station. Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the event.

On March 8, International Women's Day, the Azerbaijani capital celebrated the holiday with a sporting event. The women's bike ride was held on the Primorsky Boulevard (from Azneft to the Marine Station). The event was organised by the Ministry of Sports, the Republican Cycling Federation and the Land Transport Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The event brought together Azerbaijani women from all spheres of employment. Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Leyla Aliyeva also attended the event.

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov and President of the Republican Cycling Federation, Madat Guliyev, attended the bike ride as well.