Hackers attacked Dagestan over 2,000 times during last year

8 Mar. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

In 2024, a 10-fold increase in hacker attacks on Dagestan websites was registered. The authorities noted that hackers are constantly changing tactics, which is why defenders of the digital sphere of Dagestan have to improve their tools and algorithms.

The head of the Information Technology Center of the Ministry of Digital Development of the Republic of Dagestan, Sabir Sabirov, announced today the statistics of hacker attacks on the websites of the republican government agencies for the past year. According to his data, in 2024, hackers attacked the digital sphere of Dagestan on average 6 times a day.

The official emphasized that, compared to the figures from three years ago, last year there were 10 times more hacker attacks than in 2021.