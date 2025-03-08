Hamas, Israel ready to negotiate 2nd phase of truce

8 Mar. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Anastasia Tesemnikova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Today, another round of negotiations is taking place in Cairo on the transition to the 2nd phase of the truce in the Gaza Strip. Hamas has already announced positive aspects in the discussions, allowing hope for some prospect of advancing the initial plan for a ceasefire in the Palestinian lands.

Hamas is fully prepared for negotiations on the implementation of the 2nd phase of the truce in the Gaza Strip, and the current discussions in Cairo indicate the emergence of such a prospect. This was stated by Hamas representative Abdel Latif al-Qanua, who arrived in the capital of Egypt as part of a delegation to discuss with mediators and Israel ways to transition from the 1st phase of the truce to the 2nd.