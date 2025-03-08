Ali Khamenei refuses negotiations with Trump

8 Mar. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: IRNA

Iranian leader Ali Khamenei has once again rejected the American proposal to start negotiations on a new deal to limit nuclear technology in Iran. He stressed that he does not trust the United States and sees President Donald Trump's initiative solely as a desire for unilateral American benefits.

During a government meeting, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei announced that Tehran will not start negotiations with Washington on a nuclear deal, since there is no trust in what the American authorities are saying. This is how he responded to a recent letter from President Donald Trump with an initiative to launch a negotiating format to limit nuclear technology in Iran.

Khamenei explained that the United States is concerned exclusively about its own benefits, while it is necessary to engage in a mutually beneficial solution to acute problems. He named the American authorities among the most dishonest governments in the international arena.