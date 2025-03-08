EU considers increasing gas supplies from Azerbaijan

8 Mar. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Darya Melekhova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Representatives of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy and SOCAR took part in the opening dialogue between Slovakia and the European Union on restoring Slovakia’s energy security. The European officials expressed their desire to increase gas supplies from Azerbaijan.

According to the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani delegation, consisting of Deputy Minister Orkhan Zeynalov and SOCAR Vice President Elshad Nasirov, participated in the opening discussions of the Slovakia-EU working group, created to resolve the problem of providing the Slovak market with gas. Brussels was represented by the head of Energy Policy, Kristina Lobillo Borrero, and Slovakia - by the Minister of Economy, Denisa Sakova.

Previously, gas was supplied to Slovakia mainly through Ukrainian transit, which ceased on January 1, 2025, due to Kyiv's unwillingness to extend the contract with Gazprom for pumping gas to the European Union. In search of new routes, Slovakia became interested in the possibilities of the Azerbaijani Southern Gas Corridor. Since December last year, some volumes are being supplied to Slovakia from Azerbaijan.