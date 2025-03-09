Vladikavkaz airport resumes operations

9 Mar. 12:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Vladikavkaz airport has resumed its operations, the head of the Republic of North Ossetia Sergey Menyailo said.

The head of the region emphasized that the "Carpet" plan introduced earlier at the airport has been cancelled, along with the unmanned danger regime. He noted that the task force continues its work.

Earlier, Menyailo said that the airport of the republican capital had been temporarily closed for flights and aircraft reception due to the introduction of the unmanned danger regime and the "Carpet" plan.