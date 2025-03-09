Last day of Artistic Gymnastics World Cup kicks off in Baku

9 Mar. 15:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The final day of the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup has begun in Baku. The tournament is taking place at the National Gymnastics Arena.

In the men's competition, Azerbaijan is represented by Nikita Simonov (rings), Ivan Tikhonov (horizontal bar), Rasul Akhmedzade (floor exercise, pommel horse), Mansum Safarov (vault, horizontal bar), Murad Agarzayev (floor exercise), Ramin Damirov (parallel bars).

Gymnast Deniz Aliyeva is competing in all four exercises on the last day of the women's competition.

Earlier, Azerbaijani gymnast Nikita Simonov won the gold medal, scoring 14.233 points.

Following the championship, the gymnasts with the best results will be awarded the traditional AGF Trophy cup