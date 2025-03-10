Israel considers quitting WHO following U.S.

10 Mar. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israeli parliament is set to debate a proposal to withdraw from the United Nations' World Health Organization (WHO), a move seen as retaliation for the agency's criticism of Israel's actions in Gaza.

The Israeli Knesset's health committee is scheduled to hold a special debate titled "Israel's withdrawal from World Health Organization" on March 10.

The debate was reportedly requested by members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud Party, along with lawmakers from the far-right parties.

According to Israeli media outlet Walla, the lawmakers accused the WHO of adopting policies “tainted with antisemitism and clear discrimination against Israel.”

The WHO has been vocal about Israel’s war on Gaza, particularly condemning "attacks on hospitals". Israel has lashed out at the WHO for allegedly “ignoring evidence” that Hamas was using Gaza’s health facilities for military purposes.