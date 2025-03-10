Russia and U.S. request urgent UN Security Council consultations on Syria

10 Mar. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia and the United States have requested urgent consultations with the United Nations Security Council on the situation in Syria, with Moscow expecting them to take place on Monday, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy said.

"Russia and the United States have requested urgent closed consultations with the UN Security Council regarding the violence against civilians in Western Syria," Dmitry Polyanskiy said.

It is expected that the Danish chairmanship of the Council will convene the consultations on March 10 starting at 10am New York time (17:00 Moscow time).

Ongoing clashes between the two sides in Syria have marked the worst violence since Assad’s government was toppled in early December.