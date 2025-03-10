Hamas condemns Israeli for cutting power to Gaza

10 Mar. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Hamas condemned Israel’s decision to cut off Gaza’s electricity supply, accusing it of “cheap and unacceptable blackmail”.

Member of Hamas's Politburo Izzat al-Rishq said that the Israeli decision to cut power is a futile attempt to pressure the Palestinian nation and the resistance through failed blackmailing tactics.

Israel ordered an immediate halt to Gaza's electricity supply Sunday in an effort to pressure Hamas into releasing hostages.

"We will use all the tools at our disposal to bring back the hostages and ensure that Hamas is no longer in Gaza the day after" the war," Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen said.

The truce's initial phase ended on March 1. Hamas has repeatedly called for an immediate start to negotiations on the ceasefire's second phase.