10 Mar. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the press service of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova has arrived in Georgia on an official visit.

She was welcomed at Shota Rustaveli Tbilisi Airport by Deputy Speaker of the Georgian Parliament Nino Tsilosani, as well as the ambassadors of both countries Zurab Pataradze and Faig Guliyev.

During her visit, the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament will hold a number of meetings with the Georgian leadership.