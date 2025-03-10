Baku shrouded in fog today

10 Mar. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Since this morning, Baku has been shrouded in dense fog, a Vestnik Kavkaza correspondent reports

According to the National Hydrometeorological Service, visibility in some parts of the city has been reduced to 500 meters. Due to the fog, traffic was disrupted on the main roads, including Baku-Tbilisi Highway, Yusif Safarov Street and others.



© Photo: Lev Lyubimov/Vestnik Kavkaza



This weather will last in the capital of Azerbaijan until March 14.

Let us remind you that foggy weather is also observed in Sochi in the Krasnodar Territory, where visibility reaches from 500 meters to 1 kilometer.