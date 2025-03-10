Vladimir Putin awards Order of Friendship to Sahiba Gafarova

10 Mar. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has awarded the Order of Friendship to the Speaker of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova. The corresponding decree, signed by the Russian leader, was posted on the legal information portal.

According to the document, Sahiba Gafarova was awarded "for services in strengthening Russian-Azerbaijani relations".

Let us remind you that Sahiba Gafarova has served as the Speaker of the Parliament of Azerbaijan since 2020. Last year, she was re-elected to this post.