Georgia's National Bank resumes currency purchases

11 Mar. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The National Bank of Georgia resumed purchasing foreign currency on the domestic market in March after a decline in reserves over the previous two months, head of the NBG Natia Turnava said.

"March marks the beginning of a period that allows us to replenish our reserves and buy currency on the market. This information will be published next month, and it is not appropriate to discuss our current actions on the foreign exchange market now. Overall, there is a significant inflow of foreign currency into the country," Turnava said.

February inflation is below the target of 3% and stands at 2.4%. In February, the NBG's international reserves fell by $202 million or 4.5% to $4.23 billion, following a $18.5 million decline in January.