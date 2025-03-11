Azerbaijan wrestling team becomes European U-23 champion once again

11 Mar. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani freestyle wrestling team has been crowned European champion for the fourth consecutive year at the European U-23 Championships in Tirana, Albania.

The team achieved a historic milestone, winning the European U-23 team event for the fourth straight time since 2022.

This year, Azerbaijan set new records in points, medals, and finals, securing medals in 9 out of 10 weight categories. Five Azerbaijani wrestlers reached the finals, the team set a new scoring record with 169 points to win the championship.

Türkiye finished in second place with 117 points, while Ukraine took third with 104 points.

Among the gold medalists for Azerbaijan were Arseniy Dzhioyev (86 kg), with silver medals won by Jeyhun Allahverdiyev (61 kg), Kenan Heybatov (70 kg), Aganazar Novruzov (74 kg), and Farid Jabbarov (79 kg). Bronze medals went to Rakhman Imanov (57 kg), Murad Hagverdiyev (65 kg), Sadyk Mustafazade (92 kg) and Yusif Dursunov (125 kg).