Baku and Astana sign joint action plan

11 Mar. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov met with Kazakhstan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu during his official visit to Kazakhstan.

The meeting began with a one-on-one discussion between the ministers before expanding to include delegations from both sides. Their discussions covered the strategic partnership between the two countries, prospects for bilateral and multilateral cooperation, regional and global developments.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the strong partnership between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, emphasizing that high-level contacts and visits continue to strengthen cooperation.

The ministers discussed collaboration across various sectors, including politics, trade, transport, communications, and humanitarian initiatives. Bayramov stressed that strengthening ties with brotherly nations, particularly those in Central Asia like Kazakhstan, remains a key priority in Azerbaijan’s foreign policy.

They also highlighted the importance of enhancing cooperation within international organizations. The sides exchanged views on new areas of potential collaboration.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.

Following the discussions, the FMs signed an action plan for cooperation between their foreign ministries.