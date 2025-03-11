Jeyhun Bayramov expresses gratitude to Kazakhstan for support following Aktau plane crash

11 Mar. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan expresses its gratitude to Kazakhstan for the efficient organization of the rescue operation following the crash of an AZAL passenger plane near Aktau, Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with his Kazakh counterpart Murat Nurtleu.

"I would like to express my sincere thanks to the authorities of Kazakhstan and the entire Kazakh people for their swift response in carrying out the search and rescue operations, as well as their close support on all matters immediately following the crash of our passenger plane, which was en route from Baku to Grozny, operated by Azerbaijan Airlines," Bayramov said.

The diplomat noted that Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are fraternal countries, connected by a common history and culture.